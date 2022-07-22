Guwahati: The second edition of the NorthEast India Festival in Bangkok will focus on trade, investment and tourism promotion and exchanges in the field of culture, education and people-to-people connect.

The festival is being organised from 29 – 31 July 2022 at Central World, Bangkok, by the Embassy of India. India’s northeast region comprises eight states i.e Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Thailand said an exhibition showcasing a wide range of products manufactured by micro, small and medium enterprises from the Northeastern states of India in sectors, including agri-products, processed food, handicrafts, light manufacturing, will also be organised.

A tourism B2B Meet and trade meet will be organised on July 30 to enhance awareness of tourism, trade and investment opportunities in the Northeastern states of India.

The first edition of the NorthEast India Festival was held in Bangkok in February 2019, which opened up substantial business opportunities for the Northeast Indian business community, especially in the tourism, agro and food processing sectors.

The three-day event will be inaugurated at Hotel Centara Grand, Bangkok on 29 July 2022 evening. H.E. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs will be the chief guest at the festival. The festival will also witness the participation of chief ministers and other ministers from the Northeastern states of India along with senior government officials. Senior dignitaries from Thailand are also expected to grace the inauguration and attend the festival.

A large contingent of artists, including musicians and dancers, craftsmen, business persons/exhibitors, tour operators and academicians, from the northeastern states are expected to travel to Bangkok to participate in the festival, hold B2B meetings and academic exchanges.

An academic seminar on historical connections between Northeast India and South East Asia, which will include interactions between scholars, historians, students from North-East India and students, scholars, and historians of South East Asia, will be organised on 31 July 2022 as part of people-to-people exchange.

In addition, some of the best dance forms from Northeastern India will be presented by troupes sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on 30 and 31 July 2022 at Zone B and Zone C of Central World, Bangkok.

The festival is a fitting tribute to the ongoing 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand.

