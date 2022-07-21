Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, a special team of Government Railway Police (GRP), seized opium weighing 10.11 kg from a Dibrugarh-Delhi Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday.

Four persons have been apprehended in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Sujit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Naina Devi and Durga Devi. All the four arrested are from Bihar.

According to police, the estimated market value of the seized contraband is worth Rs 10 crore.

The opium was being carried from Dimapur to Howrah, sources said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard. Further legal action has also been initiated.

