Guwahati: Close on the heels of 19 labourers from Assam going missing from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, four more youths, on an adventure trip to Tawang, have too reportedly gone missing from the state’s West Kameng district.

The youths, Nayan Basumatary (30), Hirok Boro (32), Bedanta Barmahela (30) and Sanjiv Das (34), reportedly left for Tawang from Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday in a four-wheeler but went missing after reaching Dirang valley, the district headquarters of West Kameng district.

The whereabouts of the youths remain unknown and all attempts to contact them over the phone proved futile.

Speaking to EastMojo, Nagaon deputy superintendent of police (headquarter) Tridip Kumbang said, “We have received reports from various sources but no missing complaints have been filed by either of their family members and we are presently verifying the same.”

Earlier on July 5, at least 19 labourers, engaged in road construction for a project under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the remote Huri area under the Damin subdivision in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district went missing, after they left their camp without informing their contractor after they were denied leave to take part in the Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

Extensive search operations by the Arunachal Pradesh police with the help of local villagers have proved futile to track down the missing labourers.

