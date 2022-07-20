Tinsukia: From creating awareness among masses to providing grassroot workers mental support and respect, the chairman of Tinsukia Municipality has set an example of how to lead from the front, showcasing a special affinity for the grassroot workers.

54-year-old Jayanta Baruah on Tuesday hit the streets in a green uniform – meant for the grassroots workers engaged as door-to-door garbage collectors – picking garbage from various households and shops in wards number 1 and 8 for more than 3 hours.

“One has to lead from the front. The outdated management policy of working from an air-conditioned room isn’t going to yield desired results,” Baruah told EastMojo.

Expressing his aim, Baruah said dood-to-door garbage collection is a mission, not just any other ordinary work.

“Hence, in a bid to create awareness among my residents to keep the city clean and motivate grassroots workers, who are often deprived of the respect they deserve, I decided to get down and play the role of a door-to-door garbage collector.”

“It is our collective responsibility to keep Tinsukia neat and clean. We all have a role to play,” Baruah said, adding, “The opportunity not just gave me empathy towards the workers, but also the residents, which will help me bring improvement in the door-to-door garbage collection system run by the Tinsukia Municipal Board.”

Madhu Jindal, a resident of ward number 8, told EastMojo that she was speechless to see the chairman of the municipality not just accompanying the workers “but also collecting the garbage himself and putting it in the garbage van”.

“I am really impressed and now realize my job to maintain cleanliness even stronger. If the chairman can clean the town, and collect garbage, it becomes the duty of the residents to support him by not throwing garbage here and there or spitting all around, but to follow the guidelines with respect to segregation of garbage.”

“It also gave me an opportunity to directly connect with the chairman and bring my grievances to the forefront. I told him that the door-to-door garbage collector service is not regular and is a problem,” she added.

Watching the chairman collect garbage door-to-door caught residents by surprise and his act has earned recognition on social media.

“Simply Excellent , after a long time Tinsukia Municipality is under a well deserved hand… Outstanding Jayanta da… ,” Manoj Kumar Sarmah wrote on Facebook, while Vishal That’s wrote, “This is dedication to work.”

Recently, in an enquiry conducted by Tinsukia district administration, serious financial irregularities, violation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and non-transparency into a solid waste management project run by the Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) with the help of an NGO – M/s Care North East Foundation – had come to light.

The report of an in-depth enquiry ordered in February this year, submitted to the deputy commissioner in May, detected several instances of financial irregularities and recommended constitution of an expert panel for an in-depth analysis of day-to-day transactions, starting from daily fuel consumption by CNEF to daily and monthly tax collection and cancellation of the MoU, following which the Tinsukia Municipality is all set to roll out a fresh door-to-door garbage collection project by floating a new tender.

