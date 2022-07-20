Guwahati: OBCs, STs and SCs, including Gorkhas, should not be questioned about nationality while issuing caste certificates since these communities are indigenous to Assam, said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma was speaking at a government function for the inauguration of a 25 MW Solar power plant at Lalpul in Udalguri, Bodololand, on Tuesday.

CM Sarma was explaining to the gathering about Mission Bhoomiputra, which will help OBC, ST and SC students get caste certificates from their respective schools.

CM also responded to a story carried by EastMojo, where Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) chairperson Harka Bahadur Chetry had demanded the indigenous status for the Gorkha community. Chetry, citing anthropological studies, claimed that Gorkhas are a Himalayan aboriginal community, so the Government of Assam should recognise Gorkhas as an indigenous community.

“I have been receiving complaints that the deputy commissioners seek NRC documents and question Gorkhas nationality while issuing OBC certificate. This should immediately stop. Gorkhas are Indians, there shouldn’t be any doubt and district administration shouldn’t harass them,” the CM.

‘STs, SCs and OBCs are indigenous to Assam so they should be issued caste certificates without any questions on nationality. From Aug 1, 2022, the district administration should issue caste certificates to students at their respective schools. From next year, the Government of Assam will give caste certificates to students when they reach Class 8 as a gift from the government,” the CM added.

Mission Bhoomiputra Assam 2022 is a mission mode scheme taken by the Assam Government to issue caste certificates to all the individuals and students of Assam belonging to SC, ST, OBC and MOBC caste in a simplified manner. The features or highlights of Mission Bhoomiputra Assam 2022 are a single application form for all castes, a digital caste certificate, etc.

However, not everyone believes this to be a great idea. An office bearer of the Assam Tribal Sangha, on the condition of anonymity, told this correspondent that Mission Bhoomiputra might give rise to lots of fake ST certificate holders. “The Assam government should develop a mechanism to ensure certificates to bona fide candidates only. The government must seek caste certificates of both parents even if the candidate or the students apply for caste certificates online and it should be properly verified,” he said.

The All Assam OBC and MOBC Association expressed satisfaction over the matter, however, they said the respective community’s approved nodal organisation recommendation to be enclosed with either of the parents’ caste certificates. Meanwhile, GACDC’s Chetry appealed to the government to issue notification on the matter and instruct all district administrations to comply from Aug 1.

