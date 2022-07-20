Assam flood situation improves, affected population down to 23,000

Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation eased further on Tuesday, as the number of people affected by the deluge came down to 23,088, an official bulletin said.

No new deaths were reported during the day, as the toll in this year’s flood and landslides remained at 196.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in its bulletin, said no major river in the state was flowing above the danger level.

The number of affected districts has also come down to four with five revenue circles and 63 villages in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Tamulpur still reeling under the impact of the flood.

Over 58,000 people in six districts were affected by the deluge on Monday, the bulletin said.

Seventeen relief camps are sheltering 1,819 displaced people in the state, while one relief distribution camp is also operational.

