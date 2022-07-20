While dedicating a 25 MW Solar Power Project at Lalpul in Assam’s Udalguri district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam will be one of the leading states in the country to use renewable sources of energy in the next 5 years to steer development in the state and mitigate the results of environmental pollution.

Established on build, own, operate (BOO) under Assam Solar Energy Policy 2017, this project is expected to benefit around 65 thousand consumers in Udalguri district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the Assam government is committed to take the development of the state to a new height by driving the state’s power generation towards non-conventional energy sources instead of conventional sources of energy over the next five years.

“Of all the problems in the world, climate change is one of the major problems,” Dr. Sarma said, adding that the Assam government has taken a decision to strike a balance between development and nature, for which steps have been taken to reap the benefits of renewable sources of energy.

Stating that the recent spate of floods in the state had a lot to do with environmental degradation, the Chief Minister said that since large number of people were affected by the flood, the government has decided to rehabilitate and compensate the flood affected people within one month. The flood affected people taking shelter at different relief camps have started leaving for their homes as the Assam government has started crediting Rs 3800 to each of the flood affected families, he said.

The chief minister also appealed to all the residents to hoist the national flag at their residences between August 13-15 August as a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, adding that the flags would be made available at all fair price shops at subsidized rates.

The Chief Minister also said that starting October 10, the cash incentive in Orunodoi scheme will be enhanced to Rs. 1250 from the existing Rs. 1000.

Sarma said that the students who secured first division in the HSLC examinations will be given this time Rs. 16,000 instead of a computer. He also said that besides the girls who secure first division in the HSSLC examination, boys who pass the examination in the first division with letter marks will be given scooty.

For the convenience of the students receiving higher education, an Act has been passed in the State Assembly to start the Udalguri Campus of Bodoland University. Moreover, Rs. 18 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of bridge on Rowta-Udalguri road.

