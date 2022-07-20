Tinsukia: The manager of Digboi tourist lodge, Hari Sharma, an accused who was on the run since July 14 in connection with the sex racket case, was apprehended by Tinsukia police on Wednesday.

Sharma will be handed over to Digboi police, which is investigating the case, police said.

On July 14, Tinsukia police with help of Digboi police busted an alleged sex racket running at a hotel in Digboi and arrested 7 persons and rescued seven young girls – all aged between 14 to 24 – including 4 minor girls aged 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Confirming the development, the officer-in-charge of Tinsukia police station, Paragjyoti Buragohain, said a team of Tinsukia police nabbed the manager who was on the run ever since the sex racket was busted last week.

“Sharma will be handed over to Digboi police where the case has been registered,” Buragohain added.

Earlier, the police officer hinted toward a possible human trafficking angle, which was pushing minor girls into prostitution.

On Wednesday, Buragohain said, we have registered a case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act at Tinsukia police station against the parents of a 14-year-old girl, who adopted the child and allegedly forced her into prostitution.

“The couple is being interrogated and the case is under investigation,” he added.

