Guwahati: Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam’s Hojai district on Tuesday and a person was arrested, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 983 gm of brown sugar from a house in Lumding’s South Hill Colony in the district, they said.
A person, identified as Deabash Hore, was arrested, they added.
He had allegedly brought the drugs from Dimapur to Hojai by train to sell them, police said.
Also Read | Assam logs 764 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Active COVID-19 cases in country decline
- Complaint of girl told to remove bra before NEET exam ‘fictitious’, NTA told
- SC to consider woman’s plea seeking termination of 23-week foetus
- BJP’s resort politics is back to haunt party: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee
- Assam: Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Hojai, 1 arrested
- CBI busts NEET cheating racket; 8 people arrested