GUWAHATI: At a time when the Assam government has adopted strict measures against corruption in the state, a head assistant at the office of the joint director, health services, Baksa in Mushalpur has been apprehended while taking a bribe on Tuesday.

A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption apprehended Bipin Kalita, head assistant at the office of the joint director, health services, after he was caught taking Rs 5,000 as bribe for processing the pension file and also for regularising the pay scale of the complainant,who is a retired ANM nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, a complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Kalita had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe for processing the pension file and also for regularising the pay scale of the complainant,who is a retired ANM nurse.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid today at the office of the joint director, health services, Baksa by a team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption. Kalita was caught red handed at 12:45 pm soon after he had accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant,” an official statement said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in the presence of independent witnesses.

Accordingly, he has been apprehended by the team.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A case has been registered in anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station ACB police station case number 17/2022 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Kalita. “Necessary legal follow up action is underway,” the statement said.

Also Read | ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: 80 lakh flags to be hoisted across Assam

Trending Stories









