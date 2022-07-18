Silchar: Karimganj police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore and apprehended one person in connection during an operation from South Keuti in Assam’s Karimganj district on Monday.

The apprehended person identified as Asab Uddin (45) hails from South Keuti.

Samarjit Basumatary, Patharkandi police station’s officer-in-charge, said, “A team of policemen, based on a tip-off, conducted an operation at Asab Uddin’s house in South Keuti along the India-Bangladesh international border, about 90 km from Silchar, on Monday morning and seized nearly 30,000 yaba tablets. The market value of the seized contraband is about Rs 1 crore.”

He said, “Asab, during preliminary interrogation, admitted that he collected the intoxicating tablets from Myanmar and brought them to Karimganj (Patharkandi) via Mizoram and the tablets were to be smuggled to Bangladesh.”

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered against him and further legal procedure is being initiated, Basumatary said.

A source in the police said the initial probe has indicated the involvement of a few other men along with Asab in the illegal trade of yaba tablets. Police are investigating the matter to bust the entire network, the source said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Karimganj police for the seizure.

See more #AssamAgainstDrugs



In an early morning raid in Patharkandi today, @karimganjpolice seized 30,000 YABA/WY tablets. The team also apprehended one person during the operation.



Commendable work, accomplished with great diligence! Compliments to @assampolice👏@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/j5EuZBwgxc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2022

Notably, the Barak Valley has witnessed seizures of various intoxicating substances like ganja, drugs and yaba tablets in the past few months. Heroin worth Rs 4 crore was seized and a man was arrested by police in Kathalgul in Karimganj district on July 15.

