Guwahati: Four more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Saturday, pushing the toll to 27 this month, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission.

The state reported nine new cases during the day taking the tally to 169 this month.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

All four deaths were reported from Jorhat district.

Three fresh cases were reported from Golaghat district, two each from Sivasagar and Sonitpur along with one each from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts.

The state had recorded four deaths and 16 new JE cases on Friday.

All the districts have formed District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Assam committed to resolve border disputes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Trending Stories









