Guwahati: Assam PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday interacted with representatives of firms engaged in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and reviewed the progress made so far.

He also listened to the problems faced by these consultant firms and third party agencies and assured of resolving these, a press release said.

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister held separate review meetings with the DPR (Detailed Project Report) consultant firms and the TPI (Third Party Inspection) agencies in order to ensure smooth progress of Jal Jeevan Mission.

In the interaction with the DPR consultant firms, Baruah was briefed on the final list of DPRs submitted against the number of schemes taken up.

The consulting firms were asked to apprise the minister regarding the number of schemes that had to be dropped either because of problems in land finalisation or merged with other scheme due to feasibility issues.

The minister assured that land issues will be taken up with deputy commissioners and local MLAs and resolved quickly.

In the second meeting, Baruah interacted with the TPI agencies, which are accountable for checking the quality and progress of work.

He instructed the agencies to keep sufficient manpower to achieve desired results in time bound manner.

The minister also listened to the grievances of the consultants and agencies and assured them to resolve the issues immediately and expedite the progress of the mission.

Special Secretary, PHED, Biswadeep Das and Chief Engineer, PHED (Water) Diptendu Talukdar were present in the meeting, along with other senior officials of the department, the release added.

