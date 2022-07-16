Tinsukia: In a major development, Dibrugarh police on Saturday arrested Saira Begum, sister of Baidullah Khan of Dibrugarh, who was arrested in connection with Vineet Bagaria suicide case, on charges of extorting money from a woman and forcing her to sell one of her kidneys to return the loan amount along with interest.

The victim, Meenu Begum, had borrowed an amount of Rs 1 lakh from Saira Begum in multiple instalments for her son studying at the Kaziranga University.

The development comes days after the house of accused Baidullah Khan was demolished by the Dibrugarh district administration on charges of violation of norms.

Raju Bahadur Chetry, officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station, said, “Based on a complaint by one Meenu Begum of Mulukabasa in Dibrugarh, we have arrested Saira Begum under several sections of IPC.”

In her complaint, the victim told police that she had borrowed money from Saira Begum, younger sister of Baidullah Khan, on interest. “The accused later threatened and suggested her to either enter into “prostitution business” or sell her ‘kidney” to repay the loan,” Chetry said.

“By then, the victim had already returned around Rs 2 lakh with interest, but the lender’s family was not satisfied and asked for more money,” he added.

Chetry said, “As Saira Begum threatened her for months in 2020, the victim left with no other option, went all the way to Kolkata and sold her left kidney for Rs 3.5 lakh and handed over the entire money to Begum. She also named Baidullah Khan, Samsullah Khan and Saira Begum in the police complaint.”

The police have registered a case (418/22) under section 341/387/294/506/34 IPC r/w section 14(2) Assam Micro Finance Institution (Regulation of Money Lending) Act, 2020 r/w section 19 (d) of the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 and investigation into the case is underway.

Besides, the complaint claimed that she had approached Dibrugarh police in 2020 but didn’t receive any help from the police.

In Vineet Bagaria’s suicide case, too, a similar allegation was levelled against the Dibrugarh police.

The father of the deceased, Kailash Bagaria, alleged that they filed a written complaint with the police on July 1 and sent Whatsapp to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police on July 2 seeking protection for the family, but the police did not pay any heed to their complain, and as a result, his only son died by suicide.

Chief Minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that police had failed miserably, following which the then OC of Dibrugarh police station Bularam Terong was transferred.

However, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra couldn’t be contacted for information in this regard.

Also read: Vineet Bagaria suicide case: Accused Samsullah’s wife alleges harassment

