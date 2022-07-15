Tinsukia: A team of Tinsukia police led by Inspector Bhaskar Raj Baruah has arrested one Ranjit Gogoi on charges of having alleged links with proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) – ULFA (I) – from Bengaluru city.

The development comes on the backdrop of an investigation into a financial trail that led the cops almost 3,300 km away down to the southern part of the country.

Gogoi, a resident of Sadiya, is believed to have close links with slain militant Gyan Asom, who was recently killed in an encounter at Kakopathar, police sources said.

“During the investigation, we learnt that Gogoi was involved in cash transactions with one Arun Gohain, who was allegedly working as ULFA (I) linkman and was arrested days after the encounter took place,” officer-in-charge of Tinsukia police station Parag Buragohain told EastMojo.

“Both Gohain and Gogoi were in frequent touch with the deceased ULFA (I) cadre,” he said.

Gogoi has been arrested in connection with Bordumsa police station case number 29/22.

Buragohain said, “Gogoi has confessed that he deposited an amount of Rs 30,000 in the account of Gohain. We detained one more person and brought him to Tinsukia as his sim card was used. However, after questioning, he was allowed to leave.”

In recent times, there has been a spurt in activities by ULFA (I), mainly recruitment, and an alert has been sounded by Assam police on the banned outfit’s plan to abduct OIL officials and target its installations.

