Silchar: Assam Police seized heroin worth Rs 4 crore from a vehicle in Kathalgul in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday evening. A man has also been arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested man, identified as Aftar Hussain, is a cousin of former minister and present MLA of Karimganj South assembly constituency Siddeque Ahmed. Aftar is the son of Abdul Sukkur, former president of Dholcherra GP in the Karimganj district.

Sources said a team of police, based on specific information, laid a trap in Kathalgul, about 30 km from Karimganj town along the Indo-Bangladesh international border, and intercepted a Bolero car.

Cops seized around 477 grams of heroin in 39 small boxes from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 4 crore, the sources said.

MLA Siddeque Ahmed told EastMojo that Aftar is his “distant relative” and he should be punished as per law. “Those who commit crime should be punished as per law. It does not matter if he is my cousin or not. Law is equal for everyone,” Siddeque said.

He claimed that Aftar is a “drug addict” and he has been to de-addiction centres multiple times. “As per my knowledge, Aftar’s father had admitted him to de-addiction centres several times, but he is yet to overcome the addiction,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Karimganj district has witnessed several incidents related to seizures of drugs and ganja in the past few months. Ganja valued at around Rs 1.20 crore was seized from a lorry and two men were arrested in Churaibari on May 16.

On April 18, police seized ganja worth around Rs 50,000 from two buses in Churaibari and arrested a man in connection with the case. Ganja worth over Rs 3 lakh was seized and two men were arrested in Churaibari on April 8.

Heroin worth Rs 18 crore was seized and four men were arrested from Ishancherra under Ramakrishnanagar police station on April 7. Ganja worth over Rs 23 lakh was seized and two men were arrested in Churaibari on March 9.

Ganja worth over Rs 3 lakh was seized and four women were arrested from a bus in Churaibari on March 4. Ganja worth Rs. 20,000 was seized and a man was nabbed from a bus in Churaibari on February 1.

