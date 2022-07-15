Assam- Arunachal sign Namsai Agreement to resolve border dispute

Guwahati: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday signed the Namsai Declaration in a bid to resolve the long-standing border dispute.

A crucial meeting was conducted by both chief ministers along with cabinet ministers from both sides before the declaration was signed.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the border dispute with the neighbouring state Arunachal is almost seven decades old and efforts are being made by both sides to resolve the matter.

He further added, “Now, there is no dispute between the two states over the 123 villages along the border area. Twenty-eight villages are already within Arunachal’s boundary. The dispute between the two has been reduced or restricted now. Only 86 villages have the dispute now; not 123 villages… this is historic.”

Both the states will form 12 regional committees to resolve the border issue along with the interstate border, which will visit the disputed sites and submit their report on September 15, 2022.

The talk will move forward based on the outcome of each committee. The Namsai declaration will also be sent to PM Modi for his approval.

Both Chief Ministers first met on April 20, 2022, in Guwahati to discuss the border issue.

The April 20 meeting was crucial for reaching the consensus between the two chief ministers for an out-of-the-court settlement of the boundary disputes as they have a case pending in the Supreme Court for decades.

Both the states share an 804.10 km border.

