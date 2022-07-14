The onset of monsoon season also means worsening of several crucial roads in Assam. But it seems for certain roads, the monsoon season can hardly cause more damage. Take National Highway 17, which runs from Sevoke in West Bengal to Guwahati in Assam for example. The road has been in an extremely deplorable condition even before the monsoons. Places like Agomoni, Balajan, Bilasipara and Golakganj are the worst affected, with the highway’s condition even worse than unkept village roads.

Regular commuters face great hurdles traveling on this road, with potholes increasing the duration of their journey. However, the roads are especially dangerous for patients residing in nearby villages and trying to reach Dhubri Civil Hospital. While talking to EastMojo, Amitabh Nandy, a local commuter, said, “This highway is in a pathetic condition and needs immediate repair. The road was repaired around 2014, which didn’t last long, and since then, its condition has been deteriorating.”

He further stated: “The potholes take a bad toll on pocket as at present it takes around 40 minutes to cover distance which used to be covered in 20 minutes earlier. Besides facing high fuel consumption, vehicles also suffer regular breakdowns.”

Due to these factors, the highway linking Assam with West Bengal and border areas of Bangladesh has been labelled as a death trap as it has become one of the major contributors to the district’s road accidents. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ latest report on road accidents in India published in 2020, among northeastern states, Assam recorded the highest number of fatalities between 2016 and 2020.

As many as 4,775 accidents occurred in 2019 due to potholes all over India, with 3,564 accidents reported in 2020, ministry data showed.

We tried getting in touch with Chandan Kumar Medhi, an executive engineer posted in the Abhayapuri NH Division to know what action has been taken place by the administration to revive the worsened road but he refused to answer citing the excuse that he has a lot of pending work to do.

As per a PIB press release, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways while giving a nod to the up-gradation, reconstruction, rehabilitation of several projects across the country has approved three projects in Assam in 2021 which includes a road project worth Rs 286.72 crore in the NH 17 for the work of widening and improvement of the 2-lane highway to 4-lane.

More than a year has passed since the approval still it is hard to find any change in NH 17 besides that the condition has even gotten worse than what it used to be earlier.

