Guwahati: Three more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 13 this month, according to officials.

The state reported 17 more cases during the day, taking the tally to 115 this month.

The three deaths due to JE included two from Jorhat and one from Golaghat.

The fresh cases include six from Jorhat, three from Sivasagar, two each from Nagaon, Dhemaji and Sonitpur along with one each from Dhubri and Kamrup (Metro), officials said.

The state had reported two deaths and 12 new JE cases on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE by July 16 under the guidance of their respective Deputy Commissioners.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are to be followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral, he said.

