Assam govt transfers 17 bureaucrats

Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday transferred 17 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and state civil service officers.

As per an order issued by the Personnel Department Joint Secretary Syed Md Zahid Chistie, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Ashish Kumar Bhutani has been given additional charge of Chairman of Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS). He was also holding the post of Project Director of ARIAS Society.

Commissioner and Secretary (PHE), Swacch Bharat Mission MD, Neer Nirmal Pariyojana and Jal Jeevan Mission MD, Akash Deep, has been transferred to the Environment and Forest Department as Commissioner and Secretary.

Om Prakash, Commissioner and Secretary of Agriculture and Environment and Forest departments, will replace Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission Director Roshni Aparanji Korati, who will now be the Agriculture Secretary and Project Director of ARIAS Society.

Barpeta Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tej Prasad Bhusal was transferred to Home and Political Department as Additional Secretary and Goalpara DC Meenakshi Das Nath as Cultural Affairs Director with additional charge of Director of Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Govt Film and Television Institute (DBHRGFTI).

Debajit Khanikar, Cultural Affairs Director and DBHRGFTI Director, will be the new Tourism Joint Secretary.

Cachar DC J Keerthi, who has been in limelight in recent times during the massive unprecedented flood in Silchar, has been shunted out of the district and asked to take charge of Kamrup district with additional charge of CEO of Guwahati Biotech Park and Assam Biotechnology Council.

Hailakandi’s DC Rohan Kumar Jha will be the new Cachar DC, while Nagaon DC Hivare Nisarg Gautam will move to Hailakandi.

The Kamrup DC Kailash Karthik N, has been transferred to Public Health Engineering department as Additional Secretary, while Revenue and Disaster Management Joint Secretary P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy will be new Chirang DC.

Baksa DC Aayush Garg will be the Barpeta DC and Chirang DC Narendra Kumar Shah will be Nagaon DC.

Gossaigaon Additional DC Masanda Magdalin Pertin will be the new Baksa DC, while South Salmara Mankachar ADC Laxmi Kutum will officiate as the DC of the district till the return of Pallavi Sarkar from leave, the order stated.

