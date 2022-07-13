GUWAHATI: A health and wellness centre in lower Assam’s Barpeta district has become the first such centre in the Northeast to be awarded ‘quality certification’ under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme.

In a proud moment for the state’s health and wellness sector, the Hajipara Health and Wellness Centre, (HWC) under Bhawanipur block in the district scored 89 percent while meeting all six criteria required for the National Quality Certification.

Currently, the services available at the centre are pregnancy care and childbirth; neonatal and infant health care services; childhood and adolescent health care services; family planning, contraceptive services and other reproductive health care services; management of communicable diseases including national health programmes; management of common communicable diseases and outpatient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments; screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases; health promotion and wellness activities (including yoga) and tele-consultation service.

Set up in 1993, the Hajipara Health and Wellness Centre was assessed for seven service packages in Assam.

External assessment was conducted by empanelled external assessors on May 4, 2022 with the health centre undergoing scrutiny in categories such as compliance to certification criteria, area of concern wise score, theme wise score and score against various standards.

The HWC underwent assessment under the then community health officer (CHO) and in-charge of the health facility, Pranjal Das.

The other members of the team are Ramen Talukdar (MPW), Zamila Khatun (ANM), Rubia Mallika (ANM), Joynab Khatun (ASHA Supervisor) Basia Khatu (ASHA), Jamiran Nessa (ASHA), Minara Begum (ASHA), Tara Bhanu (ASHA) and Esmitara Bewa (ASHA).

The HWC has five ASHAs, eight Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and caters to a population of 6,466 in the area.

National Quality Assurance Standards have been developed keeping in mind the specific requirements for public health facilities as well as global best practices.

Standards are primarily meant for providers to assess their own quality for improvement through predefined standards and to bring up their facilities for certification.

