Tinsukia: Amidst the chorus to book the culprit police officers following the alleged death by suicide of a businessman and animal lover Vineet Bagaria in Dibrugarh, the officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Bularam Terong was transferred on Monday.

The police officer has been transferred for negligence of duty.

The development comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the victim’s family in Dibrugarh, seeking apology from the grief-stricken family and admitting the failure on part of the district administration in dealing with the matter seriously.

According to sources, the officer-in-charge of Jorhat police station Raju Chetry has been posted as the OC of Dibrugarh police station with immediate effect.

“The police have arrested Samsullah Khan, while the fourth accused and mastermind Sanjay Sharma remains at large,” sources told EastMojo.

Vineet Bagaria, 32, allegedly died by suicide at his Shani mandir road residence after making a video in which his last words were: “Maa mujhe maaf karna, ab sehan nahin hota hain (Mom, please forgive me, I cannot tolerate it anymore).”

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia, a Congress MLA, had written to Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi to direct the state government to initiate a CID probe into “an act of negligence” by Dibrugarh police, which resulted into the alleged death by suicide of Vineet.

Meanwhile, the demand to take action against the errant police officers for failing to register their police complaint is growing louder in this upper Assam town. “

People from all walks of life are demanding strict action against the police officials after the deceased’s father Kailash Bagaria openly put the police role in the dock,” added sources.

Earlier, CM Sarma said that Dibrugarh police did not get his message to “stand with innocent people” and “not to compromise with the culprits”.

