Silchar: The failure of the police to nab three miscreants accused of firing at a man in broad daylight in Assam’s Karimganj district even after four days has evoked sharp criticism from various quarters.

As per available information, a 35-year-old man Samas Uddin, who hails from Kotamoni under Bazaricherra police station in Karimganj district, was shot at in his native area around 1 pm on Saturday.

The incident took place while the victim was returning to his house after buying some items on the occasion of Eid. He was reportedly attacked by three miscreants with a gun and sharp-edged weapons. They miscreants fled away from the spot immediately after the incident.

Samas was admitted to the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital with the help of locals and was released after treatment. At present, he is at home under medical attention.

Sources said that an FIR was lodged in Bazaricherra police station in connection with the incident and a case (126/2022) under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and under relevant sections of ‘The Arms Act’ was registered.

A probe has been initiated and police have activated its network in neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland to nab the culprits, the sources said.

Another source in Kotamoni claimed that Samas had a verbal spat with the attackers around five months ago over some issue, and most probably the assailants attacked him to take revenge.

Chiranjit Bora, Bazaricherra police station’s officer in-charge, told EastMojo that the three assailants were absconding and a manhunt had been launched to nab them. A hand-made gun was used by the attackers, Bora said.

On being asked about the condition of Samas Uddin, Bora said, “The injury was not much serious and he is alright.”

Meanwhile, the failure of the police authorities to nab those involved in the crime has drawn strong reactions from several quarters.

A section of locals of Kotamoni expressed deep concern over the incident and appealed to the law enforcement agencies to ensure people’s safety.

“How can people feel safe at such a place where miscreants open fire at a man in broad daylight?” a local resident questioned.

Another section of people sought the intervention of the Karimganj superintendent of police into the matter.

