Guwahati: A ray of hope for the specially-abled candidates as Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to over 280 specially-abled candidates for the post of primary and upper primary regular teachers under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.

The event was organsied at the PWD convention and training centre in Dispur.

Speaking during the event, State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, “We are also disabled in many ways as no man is perfect. The Assam Government will provide all sorts of help needed to any specially-abled person. But people who hold government posts by providing fake certificates will also be scrutinized.”

“All the deserving candidates will gets jobs on merit basis without paying any bribe. The student-teacher ratio will also be monitored for uplift of the education scenario in the state and certain norms regarding it will also come into effect,” Pegu added.

Exuding happiness over receiving the appointment letters, one of the candidates said, “I always wanted to become a teacher and today my dream has been fulfilled irrespective of my disability.”

Echoing similar views, another candidate said, “Time has come to generate awareness in the society that specially-disabled people are strong enough to play an integral part in the society.”

