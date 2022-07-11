Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) successfully rescued two women and two minor girls during routine checking in its drive against human trafficking on July 8 at different railway stations across the network.

On 08-07-22, a RPF team of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Dimapur,

conducted a search operation based on a tip-off at the Dimapur railway

station.

Based on the information received, the RPF team apprehended a person

(suspected to be a human trafficker), along with two females from the railway

station. The apprehended person, with two females was brought to RPF post,

Dimapur. The rescued females were later handed over to Women Police of

Dimapur under Government of Nagaland, for necessary action.

In other two incidents on Friday, the RPF escorting team during their

routine checking rescued two runaway minor girls from Rangiya-Dibrugarh

Express and Rajdhani Express, respectively.

The minor girl rescued from Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express was handed over to Child Line, Dibrugarh. The other rescued minor girl from Rajdhani Express was handed over to GRP, Mariani post, who further handed over the child to her mother.

