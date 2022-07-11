Silchar: As many as nine employees, including a doctor, of a government-run primary health centre (PHC) in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have been suspended for “negligence” after a video of a woman bleeding due to labour pain went viral on social media.

The Khepre primary health centre falls under Maibang sub-division in Dima Hasao district, about 85 km from Haflong town.

A shocking video that surfaced on social media showed a woman bleeding due to labour after the health centre she approached remained closed.

As per available information, the woman, who hails from Khepre village, was taken to the health centre, which was surprisingly closed. The woman, later identified as Monjita Sengyung, was in labour and bled in front of the health centre’s entrance.

She later gave birth to a boy (weight – 2.4 kilograms) and was safe, a source in Khepre village said.

Following the incident, an order was issued on Sunday by the joint director of health services, Dima Hasao district, Dr. Kalpana Kemprai regarding the suspension of the nine employees of the health centre.

The suspended employees are: Dr. Jesy Nianthianzo Suantak, medical officer, MBBS, pharmacists Mustak Ahmed and SR Laskar, ANMs Usha Langthasa and Neijahat Changsan, GNMs Khismai Langthasa and Niljounem Lhoujem and Grade-IV staff Pronen Longmailai and Ginkhopao Changsan.

The order, a copy of which is available with EastMojo, stated that the Khepre PHC was not running regularly and the employees were not performing their duties and responsibilities, hence they have been placed under suspension till a departmental enquiry is completed.

“This is as per discussions and approval of the Executive Member, in-charge, Health and Family Welfare Department, N.C. Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong and Chief Executive Member, N.C. Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong,” the order said.

A source said that the Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa had conducted an inspection at the health centre on Wednesday, during which he found that the health centre was operating in a hapazhard manner.

Gorlosa expressed his dissatisfaction over the “negligence” of the health centre’s staff and directed Samuel Changson, Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, to probe the reasons behind the health facility’s poor functioning.

Samuel Changson said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated and the suspension of nine employees will be in effect till the investigation is completed.

