Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised the police for arresting a man who dressed as Lord Shiva in Assam’s Nagaon district.

On Saturday, Birinchi Bora, a resident of Nagaon, was arrested for staging a street play and protesting against the steep rise in fuel prices by dressing up as Lord Shiva. While his act was focused on the price hike issue, it garnered the attention of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, accusing the youth of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Birinchi Bora said, “There has been a sharp rise in the prices of every essential commodity. The price of an LGP cylinder is over Rs 1150. How are the common people supposed to live? Moreover, the problem of unemployment exists across the nation and is on the rise. Modi was supposed to give employment to two crore people, but now, with the advent of the Agnipath scheme, he wants to put them into the path of fire. He wants to burn people alive.”

On Sunday, he was released on bail after the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM said that dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is used or inappropriate words are used.

“I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

