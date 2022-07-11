Tinsukia: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, a Congress MLA, has written to Governor Jagdish Mukhi to direct the state government to initiate a CID probe into the “act of negligence” by the Dibrugarh police, which resulted in the alleged death by suicide of businessman and animal lover Vineet Bagaria in Dibrugarh.

The letter came at a time when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after meeting the victim’s family in this upper Assam town on Saturday, conceded that it was the failure of the district administration and Dibrugarh police as they did not get his clear message of “standing with the innocent” and not to “compromise” with criminals.

Through the letter, Saikia said, “I would like to request you to intervene into a matter of public interest and law & order. I would like to inform you that about two days back, a noted animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria from Dibrugarh chose the path of suicide due to death threats from two individuals from Dibrugarh itself.”

“After a shocking revelation, we came to know that the gravity of the threats he was facing had already been informed to Dibrugarh Police through a letter dated 05/07/2022 by his father Kailash Bagaria. But with severe delay in appropriate action, Dibrugarh Police did not even register an FIR regarding the matter,” Saikia said.

He added, “Had the police administration acted on time, life of a promising youth could have been saved from an untimely death. This is a serious case of lapse of timely action and an utter showcase of irresponsibility by the officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh Police Station.”

In the letter, Saikia added, “As such, I would like to request you to give directions to Assam Government to initiate a CID investigation as a suo moto case against the Dibrugarh District Police regarding their negligence, which has resulted in such an unfortunate incident. The concerned officer on duty should be held accountable for not taking any timely action even after repeated complaints by the family of the deceased one.”

Saikia demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court and the chargesheet against the culprits be filed within the stipulated time.

On July 7, Vineet, 32, allegedly died by suicide at his Shani mandir road residence and made a video before taking the extreme step. In the purported video, his last words were, “Maa mujhe maaf karna, ab sehan nahin hota hain (Mom, please forgive me, I cannot tolerate it any more).”

