Guwahati: One more person died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Saturday taking the toll to eight this month, according to officials.

Eight fresh cases also took the tally to 82 during the day, according to officials.

The state had on Friday recorded 25 new JE cases and two deaths.

Saturday’s death due to the infection occurred in Dibrugarh while three cases were registered in Barpeta, two in Dibrugarh and one each in Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi held a virtual conference with the Director of National Health Mission, Assam, M S Lakshmi Priya, and senior officials of the health department and the districts.

Joshi directed all the districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE by July 16 under the guidance of their respective Deputy Commissioners.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the NHM MD are to be followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral.

Districts were also asked to set up a control room with phone numbers dedicated to AES/JE cases.

