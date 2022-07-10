Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, and said the festival epitomises love, sacrifice and service to humanity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, extended his wishes to people on the occasion.

Mukhi, taking to Twitter, wrote, “I hope the festival fortifies the bond of brotherhood and deepens the spirit of compassion in our society. Eid-ul-Zuha epitomizes love, sacrifice and service to humanity.

My heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. I hope the festival fortifies the bond of brotherhood and deepens the spirit of compassion in our society. Eid-ul-Zuha epitomizes love, sacrifice and service to humanity. — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) July 10, 2022

Let’s celebrate this festival with a renewed sense of sacrifice for the larger societal goal and work to strengthen human values,” he added.

Sarma prayed for peace and love.

“May peace, love and brotherhood spread all around,” he said on Twitter.

May peace, love and brotherhood spread all around. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2022

Among others, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah greeted people on the holy festival of Eid.

“Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May the guidance and blessings of Allah be with you and your family and may he shower his graciousness and sanctifications to you and your family,” Borah tweeted.

See more Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May the guidance and blessings of Allah be with you and your family and may he shower his graciousness and sanctifications to you and your family.#EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/JmgSVQ7fMJ — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) July 9, 2022

During the day, people came out of homes in large numbers across the state to offer namaz at mosques. They greeted each other and exchanged food and gifts on the occasion.

