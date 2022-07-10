Guwahati: Independent multimedia journalist from Assam, Chandrani Sinha has won the prestigious ‘Covering Climate Now Journalism Award 2022’ and is the only Indian journalist to receive this award.

Sinha, who covers climate change and the environment, said, “Climate change is an emergency situation in our nation, we have just started talking about it but the work we still have to do on it is huge.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The award was given for her video documentary titled ‘The laments of Brahmaputra’. This is a story she did for The Third Pole with Zobaidur Rahman of Bangladesh. In her story on “The Laments of Brahmaputra” published by The Third Pole, she covered the pain of climate victims through songs and culture.

Her works on climate change in conflict areas along with other human interest stories have been recognised on many global platforms.

Award winners will be featured in a one-hour special hosted by Al Roker, co-host of NBC News’ TODAY and Savannah Sellers, host of NBC’s Stay Tuned and NBC News NOW anchor, that will air on October 25, 2022, on the WORLD Channel, which is broadcast by 191 public television stations nationwide in the US.

On being asked how the idea came to her, Sinha replied, “Laments of Brahmaputra is all about the songs of the climate victims of Assam who are residing and affected by the floods every year. The pain and agony personally created a huge impact on me and so I found a way to bring it out to the world.”

Sinha contributes to both national and international media like Vice, Climate Home, The Third Pole, and Atlas Obscura among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For the second year in a row, the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now honoured journalists doing the strongest coverage of the onrushing climate emergency and its abundant solutions.

Winners of the 2022 Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards include journalists at the Guardian, Agence-France Presse, Al Jazeera, PBS NewsHour, Globo, and HBO Max, as well as The Third Pole, Grist, the Post and Courier, the Los Angeles Times, and WGBH- PRX. Justin Worland, the senior correspondent for TIME, was named Climate Journalist of the Year.

The 23 winners of the 2022 Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards were selected from over 900 entries submitted from 65 countries, a 50% increase over last year’s Awards. Juries composed of distinguished journalists representing 58 newsrooms around the world chose 68 finalists before naming the ultimate winners.

“Cutting edge journalists and newsrooms are increasingly grasping the urgency of the climate story, reporting it on the ground, and informing people and policymakers who can drive solutions,” said Kyle Pope, the editor and publisher of Columbia Journalism Review and the chair of the CCNow Awards judging process.

“By honouring the best of this reporting, we hope to inspire fellow journalists everywhere to emulate the work of these exceptional colleagues,” Kyle Pope said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Restoration of peace, justice, democracy in JK my priority if elected: Yashwant Sinha

Trending Stories









