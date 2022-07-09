Commodore (Retd) Rajiv Ashok took over the role of Managing Director (MD) of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) from Manoj Kumar Das, who relinquished his charge earlier this month.

Under the leadership of Manoj Kumar Das, NERAMAC achieved several milestones, including the sanction for a revival plan of Rs. 77.45 crore, a turnover of Rs 48 crore in the first half of financial year 2022-23, the commencement of Bamboo Bazar, several outlets, processing of 7 GI applications in FY 22-23 and many more.

Outgoing NERAMAC MD Manoj Kumar Das receiving a farewell memento from company employees.

The newly-appointed Managing Director, NERAMAC Commodore (Retd.) Ashok is a second-generation military officer with over 30 years in the Indian Navy. He completed his graduation in science (B Sc in Diving Technology) from Cochin University of Science & Technology, Kochi) and Master’s in Security and Development from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). He has also done a Master of Philosophy (M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies) from the University of Madras.

NERAMAC comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with its registered office in Guwahati. It was set up to support farmers/producers of the North East getting remunerative prices for their produce and bridge the gap between the farmers and the market. NERAMAC also aims to enhance the agricultural, procurement, processing and marketing infrastructure of the North-eastern Region of India.

