GUWAHATI: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and apprehended the controller of legal metrology, Assam, Sachindra Nath Baishya after he was caught red handed accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from a complainant.

Official sources said that a complaint was received at the vigilance directorate alleging that Baishya had demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe for issue of a license from the complainant who wanted to open a shop for selling weights and measures equipment.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the official. Accordingly, a trap was laid at 4.40pm (on Friday) in the office of the controller of legal metrology by a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption following which Baishya was caught red handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant,” a statement issued here said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in the presence of the independent witnesses. Accordingly, he has been apprehended by the team.

On further search, an additional amount of Rs 3,23,850 was also recovered from his office chamber by the trap team.

“A case has been registered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station vide ACB police station case number 16/2022 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Baishya. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,” the statement said.

Of late, vigilance teams have acted tough against corrupt public servants and arrested many government officials in bribery cases.

On May 24, a top official of the district industries and commerce centre (DICC), Darrang, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant.

Earlier, a food safety officer was caught taking a bribe after a trap was laid at the office of the director of health services in Nagaon.

In February, a superintendent of taxes posted in Morigaon, along with a ‘close confidante’ of his, was arrested in a bribery case

In the same month, a senior assistant of the Assam agriculture department here was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

