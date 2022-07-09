Dibrugarh: Chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the family of Vineet Bagaria in Dibrugarh, who died by suicide two days ago, and held the district administration responsible for failing to stand with innocent people.

“Always stay with innocent people and never compromise with the criminals. This is my clear message that I tried to convey to the Assam police,” Sarma said.

“Since such a heartbreaking incident has happened after I became the chief minister, I have already sought apology in front of the grief-stricken family and also want to apologise before the people of Assam.”

Sarma said, “From whatever I have heard regarding this incident, it is clear that the district administration has totally failed. This incident has brought me immense pain and should not have happened.”

Hinting strict action against the district administration and police, Sarma said, “Whatever steps need to be taken, will be taken.”

Vineet Bagaria, 32, a renowned animal lover, allegedly hanged himself at his Shani mandir road residence and made a video before he died.

In the purported video, his last words were “Maa mujhe maaf karna, ab sehan nahin hota hain (Mom, please forgive me, I cannot tolerate it anymore).”

Sources said he could not take the stress because of repeated threats to him and his father’s life. Inaction from the police broke him down and compelled him to take this drastic step which is visible from the video. “Had police acted in time, Vineet would have been among us today,” the source added.

Lamenting over the son’s death, his mother said: “Police ka kya uska toh kuch nahin bigra.. Mera toh beta chala gaya, mera toh ek hi beta tha (Nothing has happened to police. I lost my son, the only son I had.”

She said that both her husband and son were receiving threats from their tenant Sanjay Sharma and his accomplice but police failed to provide any sort of protection to them.

“We approached the police with a written complaint and requested to provide us security. Not only did the police just fail to provide security, they did not even register our complaint,” Kailash Bagaria, the deceased’s father said.

“I kept informing the police every time we received a new threat but all went in vain. Hence, on July 5, we wrote to the superintendent of police, director-general of police (DGP) and chief minister. We appealed for security over Twitter also but…,” he added.

On Friday, irate residents gheraoed Dibrugarh police station and also took out a candlelight march demanding strict action.

The police have arrested two accused identified as Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma from Haflong Railway station, while two other accused named in the video – Sanjay Sharma, the mastermind and Izaz Khan – are still absconding.

“Bagaria’s case has exposed that even senior officials did not take the matter seriously. Else how is it possible that despite filing a written complaint, the police did not register the case? Don’t the seniors monitor the activities at the police station? In this case, the victim and his family allegedly wrote to senior police officers, but they did not care to protect its citizens,” one of the locals said.

