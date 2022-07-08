Guwahati: Three alleged peddlers have been arrested and contraband drugs recovered, including over 760 kgs of ganja, in separate operations in Nalbari and Kokrajhar districts, Assam Police said on Friday.
Two arrests were made by Nalbari police from Kaithalkuchi area on Thursday, they said.
During last 24 hours the police chiefs of Belsor and Chamata with staff arrested two drug peddlers from Kaithalkuchi area and recovered 170 nos of Nitrazepam/Tramadol Tablets/capsules, the district police Tweeted.
In another operation by Kokrajhar police, the ganja was recovered from a secret chamber of a vehicle.
An accused was also arrested in the operation.
Kokrajhar police later Tweeted: Another secret chamber of Ganja busted! Intercepted a vehicle and recovered 768 kgs of Ganja, kept hidden in a secret chamber in the trolley of the vehicle.
Accused has been arrested and he’s gonna have a good time in the lockup! it added.
Also read: Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges
Latest Stories
- Sindhu once again fails to crack Tai Tzu code, this time in Malaysia Masters
- Assam tea industry is facing trouble: Is going organic a viable solution?
- Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, masks made mandatory
- Shinzo Abe’s assassination a huge shock for Japan and the world
- Manipur: Curfew imposed, security beefed up along Myanmar border at Moreh
- BJP shouldn’t teach Bengalis how to worship Goddess Kali: Mahua Moitra