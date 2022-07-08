Guwahati: Three alleged peddlers have been arrested and contraband drugs recovered, including over 760 kgs of ganja, in separate operations in Nalbari and Kokrajhar districts, Assam Police said on Friday.

Two arrests were made by Nalbari police from Kaithalkuchi area on Thursday, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During last 24 hours the police chiefs of Belsor and Chamata with staff arrested two drug peddlers from Kaithalkuchi area and recovered 170 nos of Nitrazepam/Tramadol Tablets/capsules, the district police Tweeted.

See more #Warondrugs

During last 24 hours the OC, Belsor PS and IC, Chamata PP with staff arrested two drug peddlers from Kaithalkuchi area and recovered 170 nos of Nitrazepam/Tramadol Tablets/capsules.#Assamsaysnotodrugs @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/XNS94xNk3i — Nalbari Police (@nalbari_police) July 7, 2022

In another operation by Kokrajhar police, the ganja was recovered from a secret chamber of a vehicle.

An accused was also arrested in the operation.

Kokrajhar police later Tweeted: Another secret chamber of Ganja busted! Intercepted a vehicle and recovered 768 kgs of Ganja, kept hidden in a secret chamber in the trolley of the vehicle.

Accused has been arrested and he’s gonna have a good time in the lockup! it added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Another secret chamber of Ganja busted!



Intercepted a vehicle and recovered 768 kgs of Ganja, kept hidden in a secret chamber in the trolley of the vehicle.

Accused has been arrested and he's gonna have a good time in the lockup!@CMOfficeAssam @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/KOjhc6SVVQ — Kokrajhar Police (@KokrajharPolice) July 7, 2022

Also read: Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges

Trending Stories









