Guwahati: The Centre has released Rs 324.40 crore as advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund for 2022-23 to Assam, which has been hit by flood and landslides at several places this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The state government had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for release of the second installment of the central share for undertaking relief measures in the calamity-affected areas.

‘This will help combat the current floods and also in making provisions for flood victims, Sarma tweeted.

We're immensely grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the generous act of the Central Government for release of Rs 324.40 cr as advance share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This will help combat the current floods & as also in making provisions for flood victims.

Flood and mudslides this year have resulted in the death of 187 people in the state, besides causing loss of property and damage to infrastructure.

An Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had recently visited some of the flood-affected areas to assess the damage.

