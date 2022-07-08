Tinsukia: Heavy rain with thunderstorms lashed upper Assam’s Tinsukia, leaving a trail of destruction in several parts of the district.

Several trees and electric poles were uprooted, leading to load shedding in several parts under the Tinsukia revenue circle. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

However, it resulted in an artificial flood-like situation in several wards of the town.

Siddharta Gogoi, field officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said, “The area mainly affected under Tinsukia revenue circle includes Laipuli, Bazaltoli and Borguri.”

“One house has been partially damaged in Laipuli after a tree fell on it. Besides, there are damages to electric posts belonging to Assam Powder Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in Borguri area,” he said.

Circle officer of Doomdooma revenue circle R. Bhardwaj and SDIPRO of Margherita sub-division Gurmeet Kaur said no damages were reported in their respective areas.

In Tinsukia revenue circle, residents were facing power crisis since 11 pm last night in several areas and they could be seen enquiring about electricity in their areas over social media. “Is electricity available in Chaliha Nagar sector 3?” a WhatsApp post by one Amit Kumar Bhajanka read.

In Tinsukia town, several areas were also hit by flash floods following two hours of heavy downpour, adding to citizens’ hardships. The affected areas include State Bank Colony, Manav Kalyan Road in ward number 6, Parbotia in ward number 7, Tamulbari field, Borpathar, Makum Road, among others.

One of the main drain outlets at Makum Road has been partially obstructed due to the construction of an unapproved road for the benefit of those residing in that area. As a result, the width of the drain got reduced at the point where the temporary road has been built, thereby slowing down the flow of the water and resulting in flash floods that inundated a large portion of ward number 6.

Residents of ward number 6 claimed that, in 2015, the outlet of this main drain was blocked by constructing an illegal road in such a manner that the width of the drain at the obstructed point was reduced by almost half, resulting in massive flooding.

“Later, locals dug up the road to clear the flow of water,” a resident informed. “Similar situation arose in 2020. Nothing happened then, despite informing the district administration about the menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to sources in Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB), due to massive damage to their electricity transmission infrastructure, there is no electricity in several areas. “However, in few areas electricity had been restored and work is underway to restore supply of electricity to other affected areas.”

However, ASEB SDE Pradyut Bora couldn’t be contacted for more information on the matter.

