Guwahati: A businessman, identified as Sunny Mandal, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the river Brahmaputra from Sukreswar Temple ghat, located in Guwahati, on Wednesday.

He was a resident of Dhupghuri, Guwahati and worked as a medicine distributer in the Panbazar area.

The sub-inspector of Panbazar police station said that they had received information about the incident around 2.30 PM on Wednesday.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was immediately notified about the incident by the police and rescue operation started immediately.

However, the body of the man is yet to be found.

Sunny Mandal reportedly called his mother before jumping into the river and informed her about the extreme step he was going to take.

The sub-inspector said that Sunny’s brother came to the police station and confirmed that the man who jumped from Sukreswar Ghat is his brother. He also identified the footwear recovered by police from the spot.

Further investigations into the case is underway.

