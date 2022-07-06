Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita appointed Assam CM's Political Secretary

Guwahati: BJP Rajya MP Pabitra Margherita has been appointed as Political Secretary to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, official sources said.

Margherita, also the spokesperson of Assam BJP unit, succeeds Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah who was inducted to the state cabinet recently.

Margherita expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for appointment as his political secretary.

“I am very fortunate to be appointed as political secretary to such a competent, dynamic, hard-working and popular chief minister of the country,” he said.

The BJP state unit president Bhabesh Kalita and organising general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma said Margherita has been discharging his duties assigned by the party with all sincerity and he will be able to perform his new role successfully.

The 48-year-old MP joined BJP in 2014 and has been the party’s spokesperson since then and has also served as the In-charge of its social media team.

He had also served as the Chairman of Assam government’s Jyoti Chitraban Film Institute and Studio.

