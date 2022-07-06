Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal

Guwahati: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, to review operational and administrative preparedness of the base, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Patnaik concluded his visit on Tuesday after visiting various units and sections of the Air Force Station Mohanbari at Dibrugarh, and the forward areas of Walong and Vijaynagar.

He interacted with the personnel and emphasised on the strategic importance of the base, as well as future developmental aspects, the spokesperson said.

The air marshal pointed out the importance of being conversant with their role in operations, and confidence in operating aircraft and systems.

He also visited the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong, besides the nearby Air Force Station Dinjan, the spokesperson added.

