Guwahati: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake shook southern Assam on Tuesday.

There is no report of loss of life or damage to property at the time of filing this report, it said.

The National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 11.03 am in the Cachar district near the inter-state border with Manipur.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 11:03:48 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 93.02, Depth: 35 Km Location: Assam

Northeast India falls in the high seismic zone where earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.4 magnitude quake shook Assam and parts of the Northeast on April 28 in 2021, making it one of the high magnitude quakes in recent years.

Another 6.1 magnitude jolt was felt in parts of Assam and Mizoram on November 26 that year.

