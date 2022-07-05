Guwahati: Two persons were arrested with 12.59 gm of heroin in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Tuesday.
A man was arrested from Chokitup Fasiroad in the first raid, they said.
He was nabbed while trafficking the drugs. Sixteen plastic vials containing 1.8 gm heroin and 20 empty plastic vials were seized from him, they added.
In the second incident, a team of the Batadrava police station conducted a raid, acting on a tip-off, and apprehended another man, police said.
A soapbox containing 10.79 gm heroin was seized from him, they said.
Also read: River reflections: Brahmaputra’s scowling sky and economy of sand
Latest Stories
- Ajmer Dargah cleric threatens Nupur Sharma with ‘beheading’, FIR lodged
- Assam: Two nabbed with 12.59 gm heroin in Nagaon
- Droupadi Murmu arrives in Tripura to seek support for presidential election
- Nagaland Lottery July 5: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
- Arunachal BJP wins 102 gram panchayat seats unopposed
- Vastu expert Chandrashekhar ‘Guruji’ stabbed to death in Karnataka