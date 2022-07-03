Silchar: One person sustained critical injuries after being shot at in Assam’s Hailakandi district, police said on Sunday.

The injured person, identified as Sarim Uddin Barbhuiya, hails from Boincherra village under Ramnathpur police station in Hailakandi district.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday in the Choraibak-Boincherra area along the Assam-Mizoram border. He was immediately sent to a hospital in Hailakandi in critical condition, but was later shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

An FIR has been lodged at Ramnathpur police station regarding the incident, the sources said.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay told EastMojo that three men: namely Kamal Uddin Choudhury, Zamal Choudhury and Rahim Uddin were allegedly involved in the incident. “The gun used for firing is suspected to be a muzzle-loading handmade gun. The victim sustained grievous injuries on his head, and he was rushed to SK Roy civil hospital in Hailakandi, but later taken to SMCH.” Gaurav said.

He said, “A probe was on to nab the culprits and recover the weapon used in the crime.”

“A police team had visited the spot. During the interaction, the residents informed them of hearing one gunshot around 2 pm on Saturday. Soon after, they saw a man coming out from the jungle with injuries on his head. The cause of the firing is yet to be known, but as per locals the reason was a long-standing personal enmity,” he said.

As per residents, the incident has triggered tension in the area. “Safety of people has become a cause of concern after a man was shot at in a broad daylight,” one of the residents said.

Nabojit Lahon, Ramnathpur police station’s Officer-in-charge, said “We are here at the spot and carrying out the probe. The situation is normal. The accused are absconding. Hopefully, we will be able to nab them soon,” he said.

Barak Valley has witnessed many firing incidents this year. On April 7, a man Mojibur Rahman Barbhuiya sustained grievous injuries after being shot at by his neighbour Dalim Uddin Laskar in Balicherra under the Bilaipur police outpost in Hailakandi district. A police investigation found that Dalim, who was arrested after the incident, had fired at Mojibur after getting furious over a petty monetary issue of Rs. 300.

On February 27, a person identified as Jasim Uddin sustained bullet injuries after he was shot at by his cousin brother Abul Hussain in Safala under Nilambazar police station in Karimganj district. Abul, who was arrested following the incident, had fired at Jasim out of anger after the latter’s goat ate some crops in his cultivable land.

On January 22, a man Habibur Bahar Khandakar suffered critical injuries in a firing by a gang of miscreants in Lakhipur under Patharkandi police station in Karimganj district.

Two persons identified as Masuk Ahmed and Mostafa Ahmed were also critically injured in a firing by an unidentified person in the Chiparsangan area under the Algapur police station in Hailakandi district on January 14.

A suspected militant David Rongmei was killed in a firing between two suspected militant outfits in Rongmei Basti under Jirighat police station in Cachar district on January 10.

