Silchar: Two suspected criminals were killed in a police encounter near Sonapur in Assam on Saturday after they allegedly tried to escape from the custody of Cachar police.

The deceased have been identified as Abul Hussain Barbhuiya alias Abu (26) and Kamrul Islam alias Lakoi (35). Abul was a resident of Uttar Krishnapur in the Cachar district, while Kamrul hailed from Saidpur in Cachar.

Ramandeep Kaur, Cachar superintendent of police, said that the incident took place on Saturday when Abu, Lakoi and a man named Anowar Hussain Laskar (23) were being brought by a police team to Silchar from Jorabat, Meghalaya after arrest.

“Two police vehicles were bringing the three arrested men from Jorabat. Abu and Lakoi were in one vehicle and Anowar was in another vehicle. The vehicle in which Abu and Lakoi were on board stopped after crossing Sonapur due to traffic congestion, following which the duo got out of the vehicle and tried to flee. To stop them, police opened fire and in the process, both Abu and Lakoi received bullet injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in Kalain and were later shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), However, both were declared brought dead at the hospital,” Kaur said.

The SP said, “On June 30, a case was registered at Silchar Sadar police station in connection with a shootout at Rangirkhari of Silchar town over a property dispute. As we started probing the case, we got a lead that the main accused by the name of Abul Hussain Barbhuiya was heading towards Meghalaya in a car. Based on the information, Silchar Sadar police station’s Officer-in-charge along with his team headed towards Meghalaya to chase him. But due to landslides and poor network issues, the team couldn’t chase him. Since it was an important case, we informed the Jorabat police about the same.”

She said Abu and the two other men Lakoi and Anowar were arrested in Jorabat on Saturday. The police’s target was to apprehend Abu, but they also found two more criminals (Lakoi and Anowar) who were travelling in the car with Abu.

“Lakoi is a wanted criminal in Barak Valley and has several cases including dacoity, vehicle lifting, kidnapping, and extortion registered against him,” Kaur said. She added that Anowar was brought to Silchar and under police custody.

The encounter on Saturday was most the second such incident in Barak valley in the past couple of months. On April 30, a suspected coal smuggler, Abdul Ahad Choudhury, was shot dead in a police encounter in a village in Hailakandi district.

