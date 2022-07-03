Guwahati: As many as 110 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam, the highest single-day tally in over four months, pushing the caseload in the state to 7,25,036, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said on Sunday.

No fresh death due to the virus was reported with the toll remaining unchanged at 6,639. Apart from that, 1,347 coronavirus-infected patients have died due to other reasons since 2020, the bulletin said.

The state, which had been witnessing an upward spiral in COVID-19 infections since mid-June, last reported over 100 cases in mid-February.

On Friday, 78 people had tested positive for the infection.

Altogether 28 more patients were cured of the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,16,498.

Assam currently has 550 active cases, up from 468 the previous day.

As many as 2,83,94,204 tests have been conducted in the state thus far, including 1,350 tests on Saturday, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate stood at 8.15 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.82 per cent.

The bulletin also noted that 4,66,63,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since the drive began last year.

