Guwahati: Assam government has signed a MoU with Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, now known as Patanjali Food Limited, for oil palm plantation and oil mill in Assam.
Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, (now known as Patanjali Foods Ltd) is a major player in the oil palm sector for many years now and has oil palm operations running in 9 states of India, including Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
Ruchi Soya have been allocated seven districts (Tinsukia, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup and parts of Goalpara) of Assam to promote oil palm cultivation.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by Department of Agriculture, Govt of Assam and Ruchi Soya Industries Limited recently to commensurate the allocation of the districts.
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd name has been recently changed and is effectively known as Patanjali Foods Limited from July 1, 2022.
