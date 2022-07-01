Guwahati: The National Highway 44 connecting Tripura with Silchar has been closed for traffic after a massive breach at Poamara near Karimganj.

A PWD official said traffic from Silchar to Tripura and vice versa has been redirected through Karimganj town.

The official said, “The stretch of National Highway along the Karimganj Bypass near Poamara ROB was breached on Friday morning. At present, the road is closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic movement with immediate effect until further order.”

“An alternative route from Baba Hotel to Poamara via Karimganj Town along the existing NH-44 has been opened,” the official added.

The Karimganj police also asked people to co-operate and not take the NH-44 for their travels in a tweet.

See more Due to a breach of the NH along the town bypass near Poamara, the road is completely closed for vehicular traffic. All traffic from Silchar to Tripura and return would be routed through Karimganj town. Request all to please co-operate with the traffic personnel.@assampolice pic.twitter.com/LXvHNRFyxx — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) July 1, 2022

The traffic from the Badarpur side will have to follow the existing NH-44 from Baba Hotel to Poamara via Karimganj Town and then take the Karimganj Bypass via Poamara-Kaliganj PWD Road.

On the other hand, people travelling from the Tripura side will have to take the existing NH-44 from Poamara junction of the Karimganj Bypass to Baba Hotel via Karimganj town.

