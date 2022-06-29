Silchar: NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta on Monday toured the breached portions of the Lumding-Badarpur rail section and took stock of the restoration work.

With the situation in Dima Hasao gradually returning to normalcy, the restoration work of the railways is on in full swing.

The railways have been able to restore the hill section up to New Haflong from Badarpur but work on the stretch connecting Haflong with Lumding is still ongoing.

Due to heavy rains and massive landslides, about 85-km railway track in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section of Lumding division was badly affected.

Breaches were reported from more than 61 locations in this section, resulting in disruption of rail communication to the hilly states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and southern Assam.

In view of water logging and landslides due to heavy rains in several locations of the Lumding – Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division, services of several trains were either cancelled or partially disrupted.

GM NFR Anshul Gupta after visiting the breach portions said that efforts were on to restore the whole stretch by July 12.

“I inspected the work. We are moving on the right path and if the weather remains friendly, we will be able to restore the section by mid-July,” the GM said.

NF Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De said that maximum breach points have been restored and work between Phiding and Daotuhaja was ongoing, where the rail track went hanging after a major landslip.

“We will be resuming train service between Silchar and Haflong from June 30. The said section has been restored,” De said.

The train will operate daily with scheduled departure from Silchar and New Haflong at 7:20 am and 3:30 pm respectively.

Meanwhile, NF railway has cancelled all long-distance trains in the hill section till July 15. Agartala-Firozpur, Agartala-Bengaluru, Silchar-New Delhi, Silchar-Tinsukia, Silchar-Guwahati, and Agartala-Deogarh are few trains among many which have been cancelled.

