Guwahati: In its ongoing pledge towards supporting the people of Assam affected by the incessant rain and floods, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to strengthen the government’s rebuilding efforts as well as Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Executive Member Relief Fund, Dima Hasao in Umrangso.

As an immediate gesture, the company’s Lanka facility team also conducted an “Employee Voluntary Flood Donation Camp” at Radha Nagar near Jogijan, Hojai District in Assam that benefited 300 families.

During the camp, relief materials were distributed with the help of Dipak KR Roy, a government teacher from the community. The company’s Umrangso facility team also donated 13 MT of rice in Dima Hasao.

Commenting on the severity of the devastation in Assam and the crisis at hand, Padmanav Chakravarty, Executive Director, Manufacturing, DCBL said, “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the people of Assam that have been impacted by the recent floods and are aggrieved by the widespread damage, loss and suffering that it continues to cause. It is our hope that through our ongoing community efforts and contribution, we can help restore and rebuild lives and livelihoods, especially of those that have suffered losses.”

The donation is aimed at providing necessary humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation to the areas destroyed by the massive floods that has already claimed over 100 lives and affected 25 lakh people in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

“We stand by the people of Assam and salute the courage and resilience that they continue to display during this life-threatening ordeal,” added Chakravarty. “We look forward to assisting people in the state, especially the everyday heroes that are doing their very best in aiding the rehabilitation of the people and communities.”

The DCBL continues to connect with households in the adjacent villages of Assam and distribute essential items among community members. The plant heads in the region are also reaching out to employees and communities on a regular basis to ensure their safety and well being.

