Floods in Assam continue to wreak havoc on millions of people. But amid these dark times, several NGOs have come forward to offer support to the people, and together with government organisations, these organisations have ensured that relief reaches as many people as possible.

Robin Hood Army is a zero-funds volunteer organisation which does not accept monetary help. However, the organisation welcomes contributions in “kind and partnership.”

The NGO aims to provide dry ration to 500 affected families which can be served for 10 days. The relief items include rice, dal, salt, oil, drinking water, baby food, sanitary napkins and other daily essential items. “We are planning to start relief drives in different flood-affected areas of Kamrup district and Silchar in Cachar district from the first week of July,” Hemant Agarwal, member of Robin Hood Army, Guwahati, told EastMojo.

Robin Hood Army, Guwahati

If anyone wishes to support their relief drives, they can reach out to Robin Archita (7002813063) Robin Jaya (9864595659) and Robin Subham (9365050426).

Flood relief drive, Navarun the Rising Ray

UNITY-we the blood donor is another organisation which has provided flood relief to almost 30 flood-affected villages in Mangaldai in Darrang district. Dhiman Jyoti Kaushik, assistant secretary of UNITY, told EastMojo: “The NGO has donated food items, drinking water, clothes, sanitary napkins and other essential items to around 50,000 flood victims residing in different relief camps in Mangaldai.”

If anyone wants to contribute, can reach out to help Rumu Boro (91016 62710), secretary, UNITY.

Similarly, Navarun the Rising Ray, a Guwahati-based environmental NGO, is offering support to flood-affected people in different parts of Assam.

Flood relief drive, UNITY-we the blood donor

“Established in 2015, Navarun the Rising Ray from its inception emphasises conservation of environment and creating awareness against the use of plastic items and polythene bags,” says Manoranjan Bora, general secretary of the NGO.

“Along with our awareness program we have also been providing help to flood affected people across Assam. On June 29, we will conduct a relief drive in the Bihapara area of Rangia in Kamrup district,” he added.

If any individual or organisation wishes to contribute they can contact Manoranjan Bora (9101029209).

